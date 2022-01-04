Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.47.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

