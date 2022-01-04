Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $441,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $283,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

