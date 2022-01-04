Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

