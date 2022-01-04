Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 558,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.