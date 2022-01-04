Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.01%.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

