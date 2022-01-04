Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

