Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 21,916 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 901,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

