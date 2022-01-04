Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $562.78.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.64. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

