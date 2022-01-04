Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.