Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAP.A opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

