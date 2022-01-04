ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 337,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MODV stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,745. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

