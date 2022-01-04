MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after buying an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

