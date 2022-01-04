Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $457.42

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $457.42 and traded as high as $488.05. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $476.92, with a volume of 2,227 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.42. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

