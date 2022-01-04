Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 170 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $321.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

