Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,392,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,311 shares of company stock valued at $54,268,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

