Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

NYSE AIZ opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

