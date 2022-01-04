Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

DKNG opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

