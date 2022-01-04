Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

