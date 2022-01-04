Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 348 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

