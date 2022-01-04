Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 27,286 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.