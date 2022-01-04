Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.