Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 324 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

