Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 182,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

