MILC Platform Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.15 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

