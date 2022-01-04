Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $1.68 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $158.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

