Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,955 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.42 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.