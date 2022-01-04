Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

