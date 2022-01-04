Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.