Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires Shares of 7,065 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

