Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 1,123 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

