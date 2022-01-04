Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 6,546 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

