Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 452 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $474.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

