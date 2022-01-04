Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $564.37 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

