Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.