Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.