Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 33,772 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Shares of APTV opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.