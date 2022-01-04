Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSEX opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

