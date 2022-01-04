Mid-America Apartment Communities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the average daily volume of 282 call options.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $226.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.