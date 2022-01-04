MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,859 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MVIS opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $904.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 3.44.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

