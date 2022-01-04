MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $813,264. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

