M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

