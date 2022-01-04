Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEI opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.