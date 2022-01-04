MetaHash (MHC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $525,297.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $525,297.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.50 or 0.08062023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.75 or 1.00078329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,172,306,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,001,854,335 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.