Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $338.78 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.94. The firm has a market cap of $942.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

