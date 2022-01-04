Meme (MEME) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00293734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017698 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

