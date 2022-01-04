MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 770,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. MEG Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $9.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

