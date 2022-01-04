Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.45 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.