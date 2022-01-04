Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.