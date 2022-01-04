Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $323,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 105,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.