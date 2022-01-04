Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,731 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

